Myers picked up two assists with a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

Both points came in the second period as the Canucks surged out to a 4-2 lead. Myers hasn't scored a goal since late October, but the 33-year-old blueliner has been able to stay productive with nine helpers in the last 16 games to go along with 26 blocked shots, 19 hits and 12 PIM.