Myers scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
The veteran blueliner produced only his third multi-point performance of the season, getting the Canucks on the board early in the second period before helping set up Brandon Sutter for the final tally of the game. On the season, Myers has five goals and 18 points through 43 contests, his best scoring pace since 2017-18.
