Myers scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Myers extended his point streak to four games with his first multi-point effort since Dec. 17. His tally was his fifth of the season, two of which have been shorthanded. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to 29 points, 92 shots on net, 106 hits, 133 blocked shots, 77 PIM and a plus-18 rating. If he plays Thursday versus the Jets, he'll have a chance at his first 30-point campaign since 2018-19.