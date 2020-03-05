Canucks' Tyler Myers: Unavailable Wednesday
Myers (undisclosed) did not take the ice for warmups, indicating he will not play in Wednesday's game against the Coyotes, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Myers will be forced to miss time with this injury. His absence opens up a spot on the third pairing for Jordie Benn or Guillaume Breisbois to make an appearance. Myers' next chance to return will be Friday against the Avalanche.
