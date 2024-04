Myers was dealing with the flu, which caused him to miss Game 2 against the Predators on Tuesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Myers had been rolling offensively prior to falling ill, recording five points in his last six games, including a short-handed goal. Without Myers in the lineup, Noah Juulsen stepped onto the blue line and likely will continue to fill in for Myers if he remains unavailable for Game 3 on Friday.