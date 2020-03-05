Canucks' Tyler Toffoli: Buries power-play goal
Toffoli netted a power-play goal on five shots, dished four hits and added two PIM in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday.
Toffoli has five goals and two assists in seven games as a Canuck after he was traded from the Kings. The 27-year-old winger is up to 41 points, 193 shots and a minus-4 rating in 65 appearances this season. As long as he sees a top-six role, Toffoli makes for a solid option in both DFS and season-long formats.
