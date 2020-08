Toffoli (lower body) will participate in Vancouver's gameday skate and could be available for Tuesday night's Game 2 against the Golden Knights, TSN Radio Vancouver reports.

Toffoli's return would represent a huge boost for a Vancouver offense that was shutout in Sunday's 5-0 Game 1 loss to Vegas. If he's given the green light, the 28-year-old winger will likely slot into a top-six role and a spot on one of the Canucks' power-play units for Tuesday evening's contest.