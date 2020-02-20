Play

Toffoli picked up an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Toffoli's first game since he was traded from the Kings was a mild success. The 27-year-old winger has 35 points, 169 shots and a minus-4 rating in 59 appearances overall this year. Toffoli was utilized on a line with Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller on Wednesday -- he's expected to replace Brock Boeser (ribs) in the top six. Getting away from the Kings' moribund offense should help Toffoli produce better numbers across the board.

