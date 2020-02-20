Canucks' Tyler Toffoli: Gets assist in Canucks debut
Toffoli picked up an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.
Toffoli's first game since he was traded from the Kings was a mild success. The 27-year-old winger has 35 points, 169 shots and a minus-4 rating in 59 appearances overall this year. Toffoli was utilized on a line with Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller on Wednesday -- he's expected to replace Brock Boeser (ribs) in the top six. Getting away from the Kings' moribund offense should help Toffoli produce better numbers across the board.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.