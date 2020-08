Toffoli (lower body) won't suit up in Wednesday's Game 5 matchup against the Blues, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The 28-year-old will miss his eighth straight contest with the lower-body issue, however, Dreger was quick to point out that Toffoli is making progress toward a return. Toffoli's next chance to suit up is in Friday's Game 6, so expect an update on his health again ahead of the clash.