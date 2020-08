Toffoli scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Toffoli gave the Canucks their first and only lead of the game with his marker at 11:26 of the second period. The Golden Knights erased that lead with three goals in the third period. Through four postseason outings, Toffoli has two tallies, two helpers, eight shots on net and 10 hits.