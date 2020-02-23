Canucks' Tyler Toffoli: Rakes in three points in blowout
Toffoli scored twice and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.
Toffoli added five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in the lopsided win. He's already posted four points in two games since joining the Canucks. For the year, the 27-year-old has 20 scores, 38 points and 174 shots across 60 contests.
