Toffoli scored twice and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.

Toffoli added five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in the lopsided win. He's already posted four points in two games since joining the Canucks. For the year, the 27-year-old has 20 scores, 38 points and 174 shots across 60 contests.