Toffoli (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 2 matchup against the Golden Knights.

The 28-year-old has not seen action since Aug. 2, so he'll be a huge boost to the lineup, especially considering his team was shutout in Game 1. Toffoli will slot back into a top-6 role for the team Tuesday, playing on the wing with Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson. Toffoli racked up 24 goals and 44 points across 68 games during the regular season.