Toffoli scored a goal and dished a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

Toffoli added three shots on goal and three hits in the contest. The winger now has 24 tallies, 44 points, 203 shots and a minus-1 rating through 68 appearances this season. He's at a point-per-game pace with the Canucks (10 in 10), which makes him a valuable asset for fantasy owners. Toffoli's helper on Bo Horvat's second-period goal was also the former's 300th career point, a milestone achieved in 525 outings.