Canucks' Tyler Toffoli: Records 300th career point
Toffoli scored a goal and dished a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.
Toffoli added three shots on goal and three hits in the contest. The winger now has 24 tallies, 44 points, 203 shots and a minus-1 rating through 68 appearances this season. He's at a point-per-game pace with the Canucks (10 in 10), which makes him a valuable asset for fantasy owners. Toffoli's helper on Bo Horvat's second-period goal was also the former's 300th career point, a milestone achieved in 525 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.