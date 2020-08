Toffoli (lower body) is still questionable to play in Wednesday's Game 1 against St. Louis, TSN Radio Vancouver reports.

Toffoli managed five hits and a minus-1 rating in Game 1 versus Minnesota in which he logged 15:22 of ie time. If Toffoli remains unavailable, Loui Eriksson should continue to fill a top-six role while Zack MacEwen holds onto his spot in the lineup.