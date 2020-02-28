Play

Toffoli lit the lamp in Thursday's loss to Ottawa.

Toffoli continues to thrive in Vancouver, racking up his fourth goal and sixth point in four games with the Canucks. He remains on a line with Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, as the trio is showing good chemistry together. Toffoli is on a six-game point streak during which he's notched eight goals and two assists.

