Toffoli (lower body) scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Vegas in Game 2.

Toffoli only skated 14:35 in the contest, but his impact was felt early and often. He opened the scoring just 1:29 into the first period, and he later set up Bo Horvat on the power play as well as Elias Pettersson at even strength. Toffoli missed 10 games with the injury, but his return should provide a boost to the Canucks' top-six forwards.