Canucks' Tyler Toffoli: Slides helper
Toffoli recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.
The 27-year-old winger is up to eight points in as many games with the Canucks. For the season, Toffoli has 23 goals, 42 points, 195 shots and a minus-2 rating in 66 contests. He's been a strong contributor lately -- Toffoli can be fairly reliable in DFS formats.
