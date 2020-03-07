Toffoli recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

The 27-year-old winger is up to eight points in as many games with the Canucks. For the season, Toffoli has 23 goals, 42 points, 195 shots and a minus-2 rating in 66 contests. He's been a strong contributor lately -- Toffoli can be fairly reliable in DFS formats.