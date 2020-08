Toffoli will miss a fifth straight game Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The Canucks have yet to release an expected timetable for Toffoli's recovery, but he was spotted wearing a walking boot after exiting the first game of Vancouver's qualifying-round matchup with the Wild with an undisclosed injury, so he may not be back anytime soon. Loui Eriksson will continue to skate in a top-six role until Toffoli is ready to return.