Canucks' Tyler Toffoli: Traded north of the border
The Kings traded Toffoli to the Canucks in exchange for Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick, and a conditional pick in 2022 on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Toffoli's name has been on the trade market all season and now he'll help the Canucks make a playoff push while staying in the Western Conference. The 27-year-old forward has 18 goals, 34 points, and a 10.9 shooting through 58 games with Los Angeles this season. Toffoli will likely slide into a top-six role with Vancouver and continue to contribute on the man advantage. He is an unrestricted free agent after this season.
