The Kings traded Toffoli to the Canucks in exchange for Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional pick in 2022 on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Toffoli's name has been on the trade market all season, and now he'll help the Canucks make a playoff push while staying in the Pacific Division. The 27-year-old forward has 18 goals, 34 points and a 10.9 shooting through 58 games with Los Angeles this season. Toffoli will likely slide into a top-six role with Vancouver and continue to contribute with the man advantage. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.