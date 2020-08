Toffoli (lower body) won't play in Saturday's Game 1 matchup versus the Golden Knights, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Toffoli has yet to play since Aug. 2, but the Canucks were hinting he had a chance to play in Game 6 against the Blues. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old forward will miss a 10th straight game, allowing Loui Eriksson to remain in the top six.