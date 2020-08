Toffoli (lower body) did not take warmups and will not play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Blues, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toffoli missed the last three games of Vancouver's series against the Wild, and his lower-body injury isn't quite healed yet, so he'll sit out again. Expect Loui Eriksson to retain a top-six role in Toffoli's absence. Toffoli's next chance to return is Friday's Game 2.