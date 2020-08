Toffoli (undisclosed) did not take pregame warmups and will not play Tuesday versus the Wild, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Toffoli managed five hits and skated 15:22 during Sunday's 3-0 loss in Game 1, but he's apparently become unfit to play prior to Game 2. Adam Gaudette is also out Tuesday, while Jake Virtanen (undisclosed) and Loui Eriksson (undisclosed) are ready to return to action to fill out the lineup.