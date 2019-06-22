Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Abrasive skilled winger now an Orca

Podkolzin was drafted 10th overall by the Canucks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Podkolzin plays a heavy, physical game - it might even be described as abrasive, as in Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand irritating. He doesn't have the top-end skill of those two, but his two-way game is fabulous and his compete is among the best in this draft class. Podkolzin works hard, has a great shot (he led the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup with eight goals in just five games in 2018) and never gives up. Just be prepared for a wait -- he is inked in the KHL for a couple of years. But that shouldn't scare you off -- he probably would have been a top-five pick if he hadn't inked that deal. You'll want him on your fantasy squad if he can live up to the Evander Kane/Gabriel Landeskog comps.