Podkolzin was credited with an assist Tuesday, but the Canucks remained winless following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Podkolzin, who contributed a team-high four hits Tuesday, is attempting to shake off a slow start offensively. The 21-year-old right winger earned an assist on Elias Pettersson's first-period goal Tuesday. It was important for Podkolzin to rebound. The 2019 first-round draft selection entered Tuesday with just one assist and four shots on goal during 54 shifts.