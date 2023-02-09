Podkolzin scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Podkolzin released a fluttering shot that eluded Igor Shesterkin to cut the Rangers' lead to 3-2 in the second period. Vancouver's first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft came into this game with just three assists in 17 NHL appearances this season, and this was only Podkolzin's second game back from an AHL stint dating back to November, so this goal should provide a much-needed confidence boost for the 21-year-old Moscow native.