Podkolzin (undisclosed) will not return to Sunday's tilt with the Bruins.
Podkolzin dropped the gloves with A.J. Greer and did not return to the contest. He saw just 2:05 of ice time before the fight. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game in Buffalo.
More News
-
Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Sent to press box•
-
Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Collects second helper•
-
Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Linking up with farm team•
-
Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Puts up helper•
-
Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Goal and assist in big win•
-
Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Records first three-point game•