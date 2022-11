Podkolzin, who has a facial injury, will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest against Los Angeles, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Podkolzin missed Tuesday's 5-4 win versus Buffalo because of the injury. He has three assists and 20 hits in 21 contests this season. If he's available for Friday's game, then he'll likely serve in a bottom-six role, potentially at the expense of Nils Hoglander, who logged just 6:45 of ice time Tuesday.