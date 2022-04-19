Podkolzin scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Podkolzin set up Conor Garland on the opening tally 7:28 into the game. In the third period, Podkolzin scored a goal of his own to stave off any chances of the Stars making a comeback. The 20-year-old winger has produced four goals and four assists in his last eight outings. He's at 25 points, 104 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-11 rating in 73 contests, and he could be a solid depth addition to fantasy rosters while he's hot.