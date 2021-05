Podkolzin signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Canucks on Sunday.

Podkolzin was selected No. 10 overall by Vancouver in 2019 and most recently produced 11 points in 35 games with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL. He also participated in three consecutive IIHF World Junior Championships, where he put up 12 points in 21 games for Team Russia. Podkolzin will likely get his first taste of North American hockey in Canucks training camp in September.