Podkolzin notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.
Podkolzin set up Quinn Hughes in the slot at 18:46 of the second period for the Canucks' first goal. With four goals and five helpers in his last eight outings, Podkolzin has grown into a second-line role late in the season. The rookie winger is up to 26 points, 110 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-8 rating through 76 appearances.
