Podkolzin scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Podkolzin notched all three points in the final five minutes of the second period. This was his first three-point effort and just his second multi-point game of the season. The 20-year-old winger has 13 tallies, 10 assists, 103 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-10 rating in 72 appearances.