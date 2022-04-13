Podkolzin scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

This was Podkolzin's first goal since March 3 -- he had just four helpers during the 17-game scoring drought. The 20-year-old has received another look in a top-six role with upper-body injuries keeping Brock Boeser and Tanner Pearson sidelined. Podkolzin is up to 20 points, 101 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-7 rating in 71 contests as a rookie.