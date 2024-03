Podkolzin was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Podkolzin played a pair of games this week before he was sent to the AHL on Wednesday. Podkolzin was unable to pick up a point in his two NHL games this season. He had 15 goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances at the AHL level before his recall. He could see third line minutes Thursday in Vegas as Nils Aman has been a healthy scratch the last five games.