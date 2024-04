Podkolzin notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Podkolzin set up Quinn Hughes' tally early in the third period. The helper was Podkolzin's second over 13 games since he was recalled from AHL Abbotsford in early March. The winger has added 15 shots on net, 48 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating in a bottom-four role.