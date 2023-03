Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Podkolzin put the Canucks ahead 2-1 midway through the first period. It was the 21-year-old's second tally over his last four games, though he has just three goals across 14 appearances since the start of February. The winger has mainly been limited to a bottom-six role this year. He has six points to go with 34 shots and 41 hits through 30 outings overall.