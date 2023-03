Podkolzin scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Podkolzin had gone seven games without a point, though he's now scored in three of his last 12 outings. The 21-year-old winger has been severely limited in a bottom-six role this season with four goals, three assists and 40 shots on net through 38 appearances. He's added 51 hits, nine PIM and a minus-5 rating.