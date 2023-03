Podkolzin was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford and then promptly recalled by Vancouver on Friday.

Podkolzin's brief time in the minors will keep him eligible for the upcoming 2023 AHL playoffs. He has two goals and five points in 28 contests with Vancouver this season. Podkolzin has also contributed seven goals and 18 points in 28 contests with Abbotsford in 2022-23.