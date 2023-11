Podkolzin (concussion) is expected to play for AHL Abbotsford on Friday, per Patrick Johnston of The Province.

Podkolzin suffered the injury during a game against AHL Colorado on Oct. 25. Before getting hurt, he had five goals and seven points in six AHL contests this season. The 22-year-old hasn't played for Vancouver in 2023-24, but he does have 18 goals and 33 points in 118 career NHL appearances.