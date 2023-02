Podkolzin scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Dallas.

Podkolzin extended Vancouver's lead to 3-1 late in the first period, skating around a Dallas defender before firing a wrist shot past Jake Oettinger. Podkolzin now has two goals and three assists through 27 games this season. He's played mostly a fourth-line role in Vancouver, but the 10th-overall pick in 2019 could be poised for a larger role with the Canucks looking to rebuild before the trade deadline.