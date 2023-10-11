Podkolzin was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Podkolzin's demotion is a good indication that Anthony Beauvillier (illness) and Teddy Blueger (bruise) will be available for the season opener against Edmonton, as it leaves the club without any additional forward options. The 22-year-old Podkolzin played in just 39 games for the Canucks last season, a significant drop from the year before when he logged 79 contests for the club. At this point, the Russian winger figures to be a fringe roster player for Vancouver and could spend a lot of his time in the minors.