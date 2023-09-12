Podkolzin has recovered from a wrist injury and will be available from the start of training camp, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Podkolzin's injury wasn't initially revealed at the end of last season, and it cost him the last 10 games of the campaign. The 22-year-old winger suffered a sophomore slump in 2022-23, posting a meager seven points in 39 outings one year after a 26-point rookie season. With Ilya Mikheyev (knee) likely limited early in camp, Podkolzin will get the opportunity to make an impression as he pushes for a middle-six role.