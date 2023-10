Podkolzin (undisclosed) was convulsing on the ice after sustaining a hit in Wednesday's game versus AHL Colorado, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Podkolzin ultimately needed to be stretchered off the ice after he was stabilized. He was awake and aware of his surroundings as he exited the arena. It's unclear when Abbotsford will provide an additional update on Podkolzin's status.