Podkolzin (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and is not expected to play Sunday against Chicago, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Podkolzin left Saturday's 3-1 win over Dallas in the third period following a shot block. He has recorded seven points, 41 shots on goal and 52 hits in 39 contests this campaign. Podkolzin will be replaced in the lineup by Aidan McDonough, who will make his NHL debut.