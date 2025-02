Mancini was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Mancini has yet to get into a game for Vancouver since being acquired as part of the J.T. Miller deal Jan 31. Even with his promotion, the defenseman will be hard-pressed to break into the lineup ahead of Derek Forbort and Noah Juulsen. At this point, Mancini shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.