Mancini (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Mancini was injured during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton, and he'll now miss at least the next three games. His placement on IR is retroactive to Oct. 26, so he'll be eligible to return to the lineup in Nashville on Monday. If Quinn Hughes (lower body) is unable to play against the Rangers on Tuesday, Tom Willander, who was recalled from AHL Abbotsford, will be an option to draw into the lineup, likely in a third-pairing capacity.