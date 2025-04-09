Mancini scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

Mancini has received virtually no power-play time between the Rangers and the Canucks this season, but he was out there in the third period and cashed in just before the game returned to even strength. The goal was Mancini's first as a Canuck and second overall. The defenseman is up to eight points, 27 shots on net, 31 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 27 appearances. Mancini's spot in the lineup is safe as long as Tyler Myers (undisclosed) is out.