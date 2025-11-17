Mancini was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Mancini sustained an upper-body injury against Edmonton on Oct. 26 that forced him to spend several weeks on injured reserve, but he was activated off IR on Friday. However, he didn't appear in any games for the Canucks over the weekend and should have more consistent opportunities to work on his conditioning in the minors. Over five appearances with Vancouver this year, Mancini has recorded no points, six hits, five blocked shots and five PIM while averaging 10:32 of ice time.