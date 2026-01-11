Mancini has been recalled by the Canucks from AHL Abbotsford, the team announced Sunday.

Mancini will return to the NHL club for the first time since November. If he were to suit up for a game, it would be his first since Oct. 26. The 23-year-old is exchanging places with Elias Pettersson, who is being sent down in a corresponding move. Mancini has six points (one goal, five assists) in 20 games with AHL Abbotsford on the season.