Arseneau has been invited to Canucks training camp, TSN reports.

Arseneau, 26, split time between the AHL and ECHL last season. On loan to the Utica Comets (AHL), Arseneau managed two points in 20 games. He signed a one-year contract with the Comets earlier this offseason and will most likely wind up playing in the minors in 2018-19.

