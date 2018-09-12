Canucks' Vincent Arseneau: Invited to training camp
Arseneau has been invited to Canucks training camp, TSN reports.
Arseneau, 26, split time between the AHL and ECHL last season. On loan to the Utica Comets (AHL), Arseneau managed two points in 20 games. He signed a one-year contract with the Comets earlier this offseason and will most likely wind up playing in the minors in 2018-19.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...